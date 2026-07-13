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Previous
Photo 1563
Woke early to feel the cool morning air & breathing with the natural pool.,.
And just like that… the sun switched the heat on.
I’m having a creative morning & a little slow 🤣
After lunch I will go & help my young son… I’ll be ‘Mrs Mop’…. Honestly I love helping.
Happy new week… 😎🙏🍀
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
13th July 2026 9:41am
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Chrissie
ace
Lovely pic
July 13th, 2026
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