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Previous
Photo 1564
A lovely stride around the natural pools… to begin my day…
I have the morning to myself so the perfect time to simply be…
I’ll be working this afternoon with my son… he’s making great progress but boy oh boy it’s a massive hard job.
“ successful people are not gifted, they just work hard… & then succeed on purpose”
G K Neilson
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
14th July 2026 9:03am
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! so lovely and cool looking in the morning sun !
July 14th, 2026
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