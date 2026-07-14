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A lovely stride around the natural pools… to begin my day… by beverley365
Photo 1564

A lovely stride around the natural pools… to begin my day…

I have the morning to myself so the perfect time to simply be…

I’ll be working this afternoon with my son… he’s making great progress but boy oh boy it’s a massive hard job.

“ successful people are not gifted, they just work hard… & then succeed on purpose”
G K Neilson
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so lovely and cool looking in the morning sun !
July 14th, 2026  
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