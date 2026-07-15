Awake with birds… a little coffee in the garden… Looking up

Way too hot for a picnic yesterday 🤣



It’s a beautiful fresh morning… I will help my son soon…. In the meantime I’m pottering & preparing… a few tasks to achieve…



“ waking up this morning, I smile. 24 brand-new hours are before me. I vow to live fully in each moment & to look at all beings with eyes of compassion.”

Thich Nhat Hanh

