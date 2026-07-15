Previous
Awake with birds… a little coffee in the garden… Looking up by beverley365
Photo 1565

Awake with birds… a little coffee in the garden… Looking up

Way too hot for a picnic yesterday 🤣

It’s a beautiful fresh morning… I will help my son soon…. In the meantime I’m pottering & preparing… a few tasks to achieve…

“ waking up this morning, I smile. 24 brand-new hours are before me. I vow to live fully in each moment & to look at all beings with eyes of compassion.”
Thich Nhat Hanh
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
428% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely plant against the beautiful sky.
July 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact