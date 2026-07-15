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Previous
Photo 1565
Awake with birds… a little coffee in the garden… Looking up
Way too hot for a picnic yesterday 🤣
It’s a beautiful fresh morning… I will help my son soon…. In the meantime I’m pottering & preparing… a few tasks to achieve…
“ waking up this morning, I smile. 24 brand-new hours are before me. I vow to live fully in each moment & to look at all beings with eyes of compassion.”
Thich Nhat Hanh
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
15th July 2026 8:35am
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Diana
ace
Lovely plant against the beautiful sky.
July 15th, 2026
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