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Something special about this bush… the warm orange leaves getting brighter as the days go by… by beverley365
Photo 1566

Something special about this bush… the warm orange leaves getting brighter as the days go by…

Orange has always been my favourite colour from the 70’s. Bright & happy… uplifting & energetic

As I’ve grown up…it’s become my yoga & meditation colour…

A beautiful new day… 😎🍀🙏
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful colours, great light too.
July 16th, 2026  
Hazel ace
I admit to thinking autumn when I first saw your post. The leaves are beautifully captured in the light. I do not have a specific colour for my yoga and meditation but guess it would be purple.
I find orange sometimes quite elusive especially in flowers.
July 16th, 2026  
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