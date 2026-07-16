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Previous
Photo 1566
Something special about this bush… the warm orange leaves getting brighter as the days go by…
Orange has always been my favourite colour from the 70’s. Bright & happy… uplifting & energetic
As I’ve grown up…it’s become my yoga & meditation colour…
A beautiful new day… 😎🍀🙏
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
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16th July 2026 9:46am
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Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful colours, great light too.
July 16th, 2026
Hazel
ace
I admit to thinking autumn when I first saw your post. The leaves are beautifully captured in the light. I do not have a specific colour for my yoga and meditation but guess it would be purple.
I find orange sometimes quite elusive especially in flowers.
July 16th, 2026
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I find orange sometimes quite elusive especially in flowers.