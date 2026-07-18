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Previous
Photo 1568
Balancing on my toes… arms high in the air & click
A cooler breeze this morning beautiful bold blue sky & the sun ready to heat us up…😎🤣
“A single rose can say what words cannot… celebrating life … 1 petal at a time..”
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
17th July 2026 11:14am
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Diana
ace
Well captured under those difficult circumstances :-)
July 18th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Lovely
July 18th, 2026
Wylie
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nicely done
July 18th, 2026
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