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A beautiful walk with a cool breeze… by beverley365
Photo 1569

A beautiful walk with a cool breeze…

The flowers are dried out yet still standing tall…
So welcome to see the clouds although rain is not forecast… they could be wrong 😑.

Walking back with church bells ringing was sooo lovely. Not of my plan today…
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Dione Giorgio ace
Beautiful shot.
July 19th, 2026  
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