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Previous
Photo 1569
A beautiful walk with a cool breeze…
The flowers are dried out yet still standing tall…
So welcome to see the clouds although rain is not forecast… they could be wrong 😑.
Walking back with church bells ringing was sooo lovely. Not of my plan today…
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th July 2026 10:24am
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Dione Giorgio
ace
Beautiful shot.
July 19th, 2026
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