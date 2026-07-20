Cirque d’hiver… winter circus in the 11th… beautiful colourful details

A little history: The theatre was designed by the architect Jacques lgnace Hittorff… & was opened by Emperor Napoleon 111 on the 11th of December 1852.



“ an atmosphere that suspends time “



I rather fancy a visit to the circus…

I haven’t been to a circus since I was a very very young child. I’m amazed that I can even remember the name Charlie cairoli…