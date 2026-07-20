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Previous
Photo 1570
Cirque d’hiver… winter circus in the 11th… beautiful colourful details
A little history: The theatre was designed by the architect Jacques lgnace Hittorff… & was opened by Emperor Napoleon 111 on the 11th of December 1852.
“ an atmosphere that suspends time “
I rather fancy a visit to the circus…
I haven’t been to a circus since I was a very very young child. I’m amazed that I can even remember the name Charlie cairoli…
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th July 2026 1:28pm
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Dione Giorgio
ace
Beautiful building. Great shot and pov.
July 20th, 2026
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