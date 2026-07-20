Previous
Cirque d’hiver… winter circus in the 11th… beautiful colourful details by beverley365
Photo 1570

Cirque d’hiver… winter circus in the 11th… beautiful colourful details

A little history: The theatre was designed by the architect Jacques lgnace Hittorff… & was opened by Emperor Napoleon 111 on the 11th of December 1852.

“ an atmosphere that suspends time “

I rather fancy a visit to the circus…
I haven’t been to a circus since I was a very very young child. I’m amazed that I can even remember the name Charlie cairoli…
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
430% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio ace
Beautiful building. Great shot and pov.
July 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact