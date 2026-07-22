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Just passing by… on route to meet my son across the road… by beverley365
Photo 1572

Just passing by… on route to meet my son across the road…

I’ve been recommended by my yoga friend to visit her hairdresser next time I feel the need to go.. she kindly said Beverley can I say something… She did & I appreciated her honesty 🙏

So I’m going to say hello & see if he can wave his magic wand magic 🪄
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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