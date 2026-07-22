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Previous
Photo 1572
Just passing by… on route to meet my son across the road…
I’ve been recommended by my yoga friend to visit her hairdresser next time I feel the need to go.. she kindly said Beverley can I say something… She did & I appreciated her honesty 🙏
So I’m going to say hello & see if he can wave his magic wand magic 🪄
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th July 2026 2:15pm
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