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Previous
Photo 1573
Step in time…. My thoughts spinning of Mary popping…
Capturing a moment… warm & moody with coffee on the go… adventure awaits but first a coffee 🤣
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
19th July 2026 2:21pm
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