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Previous
Photo 1574
Hop skip & a jump… arrived at Bastile Sooo looking forward to having my hair cut & loved.
I had visited in person to make the appointment & feel the atmosphere. I knew instinctively it was for me.
Once out of metro I discovered I had no internet connection… happily able to take photos.
Honestly it was heavenly just being free… for a whole day… & then it worked just in time for my son to message… & I walked over to meet him at the job & we went out to eat.
“Invest in your Hair… it’s the crown you never take off “. Today is day of ‘Good hair… good mood & good day.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd July 2026 12:22pm
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Zilli~
ace
Like the pink!
July 24th, 2026
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