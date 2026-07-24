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Hop skip & a jump… arrived at Bastile Sooo looking forward to having my hair cut & loved. by beverley365
Photo 1574

Hop skip & a jump… arrived at Bastile Sooo looking forward to having my hair cut & loved.

I had visited in person to make the appointment & feel the atmosphere. I knew instinctively it was for me.
Once out of metro I discovered I had no internet connection… happily able to take photos.

Honestly it was heavenly just being free… for a whole day… & then it worked just in time for my son to message… & I walked over to meet him at the job & we went out to eat.

“Invest in your Hair… it’s the crown you never take off “. Today is day of ‘Good hair… good mood & good day.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Zilli~ ace
Like the pink!
July 24th, 2026  
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