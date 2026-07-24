Hop skip & a jump… arrived at Bastile Sooo looking forward to having my hair cut & loved.

I had visited in person to make the appointment & feel the atmosphere. I knew instinctively it was for me.

Once out of metro I discovered I had no internet connection… happily able to take photos.



Honestly it was heavenly just being free… for a whole day… & then it worked just in time for my son to message… & I walked over to meet him at the job & we went out to eat.



“Invest in your Hair… it’s the crown you never take off “. Today is day of ‘Good hair… good mood & good day.

