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Previous
Photo 1575
Striding along a beautiful morning walk…
Keep walking & I’ll be at Bastille & daydreaming by the Seine… The wonderful thing about being early is you have more time…
Happiness is enjoying the little things…
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 10:32am
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