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Striding along a beautiful morning walk… by beverley365
Photo 1575

Striding along a beautiful morning walk…

Keep walking & I’ll be at Bastille & daydreaming by the Seine… The wonderful thing about being early is you have more time…

Happiness is enjoying the little things…
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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