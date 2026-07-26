The girl in this photo had a wonderful experience at the hairdressers …

My hair has always been very long… & simple

& now it’s short & simple.

Hair massage & organic caster oil is the key for making the hair thicker & preventing more hair loss. Simple massage a slow calm wiggling gentle movement on wet or dry… can really help.



Reducing stress… increasing laughter 😆

Journaling & taking photos for me is my calming happiness & joy.

Not the best photo I know… I was getting ready to leave…& took a quick selfie

Off to help my son…





