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The girl in this photo had a wonderful experience at the hairdressers … by beverley365
Photo 1576

The girl in this photo had a wonderful experience at the hairdressers …

My hair has always been very long… & simple
& now it’s short & simple.
Hair massage & organic caster oil is the key for making the hair thicker & preventing more hair loss. Simple massage a slow calm wiggling gentle movement on wet or dry… can really help.

Reducing stress… increasing laughter 😆
Journaling & taking photos for me is my calming happiness & joy.
Not the best photo I know… I was getting ready to leave…& took a quick selfie
Off to help my son…


26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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JackieR ace
Great pose you struck there!
July 26th, 2026  
Wylie ace
Hello, lovely to see you. Haircut works and the mirror is lovely.
July 26th, 2026  
John ace
An interesting composition! Well done!
July 26th, 2026  
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