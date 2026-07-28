Previous
Place de la Bastile… & Opera Bastile by beverley365
Photo 1578

Place de la Bastile… & Opera Bastile

A rich revolutionary passed…
The gold statue is the Genie de la Liberté…
It crowns the July column which was built 1835 & 1840… to honour the victims of the July Revolution 1830.

The figure… a winged youth balancing on one foot on top of the Golden Globe.

Holding a broken chain in one hand and a torch of freedom - civilisation in the other.

Angel of the Bastille for Liberty… rather than religion. I enjoyed my walk on route to meet my eldest son… the heat is keeping the streets empty…
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Your photo speaks of freedom! Inspirational!
July 28th, 2026  
Wylie ace
great to see such an impressive statue for such a worthwhile thing
July 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact