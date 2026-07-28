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Previous
Photo 1578
Place de la Bastile… & Opera Bastile
A rich revolutionary passed…
The gold statue is the Genie de la Liberté…
It crowns the July column which was built 1835 & 1840… to honour the victims of the July Revolution 1830.
The figure… a winged youth balancing on one foot on top of the Golden Globe.
Holding a broken chain in one hand and a torch of freedom - civilisation in the other.
Angel of the Bastille for Liberty… rather than religion. I enjoyed my walk on route to meet my eldest son… the heat is keeping the streets empty…
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 3:38pm
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Hazel
ace
Your photo speaks of freedom! Inspirational!
July 28th, 2026
Wylie
ace
great to see such an impressive statue for such a worthwhile thing
July 28th, 2026
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