Place de la Bastile… & Opera Bastile

A rich revolutionary passed…

The gold statue is the Genie de la Liberté…

It crowns the July column which was built 1835 & 1840… to honour the victims of the July Revolution 1830.



The figure… a winged youth balancing on one foot on top of the Golden Globe.



Holding a broken chain in one hand and a torch of freedom - civilisation in the other.



Angel of the Bastille for Liberty… rather than religion. I enjoyed my walk on route to meet my eldest son… the heat is keeping the streets empty…