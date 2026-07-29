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Previous
Photo 1579
Wandering the streets of Paris… best done on foot.
Medieval lanes, hidden courtyards, trendy boutiques, wonderful artistic history vibes… bakeries & classic cafes… All so fun to see & capture.
I’m thinking cool…😎
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
22nd July 2026 12:20pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely building, so Parisienne
July 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely building and architecture - Love the layers of balconies and the ornate all around
July 29th, 2026
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