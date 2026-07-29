Previous
Wandering the streets of Paris… best done on foot. by beverley365
Photo 1579

Wandering the streets of Paris… best done on foot.

Medieval lanes, hidden courtyards, trendy boutiques, wonderful artistic history vibes… bakeries & classic cafes… All so fun to see & capture.

I’m thinking cool…😎
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely building, so Parisienne
July 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely building and architecture - Love the layers of balconies and the ornate all around
July 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact