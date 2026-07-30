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Chandeliers in every room whispering take my photo by beverley365
Photo 1580

Chandeliers in every room whispering take my photo

Above the stylish entrance the words…
Jvles Simon 1877-1878 Architecte… he was a French philosopher & statesman. I love the entrances & amazing details when you think how old they are… made to last.

“ architecture is the great book of humanity, the principle expression of man in his different stages of development, either as a force or as an intelligence”. Victor Hugo.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I hadn't heard of him, how interesting
July 30th, 2026  
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