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Previous
Photo 1580
Chandeliers in every room whispering take my photo
Above the stylish entrance the words…
Jvles Simon 1877-1878 Architecte… he was a French philosopher & statesman. I love the entrances & amazing details when you think how old they are… made to last.
“ architecture is the great book of humanity, the principle expression of man in his different stages of development, either as a force or as an intelligence”. Victor Hugo.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 10:29am
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I hadn't heard of him, how interesting
July 30th, 2026
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