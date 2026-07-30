Chandeliers in every room whispering take my photo

Above the stylish entrance the words…

Jvles Simon 1877-1878 Architecte… he was a French philosopher & statesman. I love the entrances & amazing details when you think how old they are… made to last.



“ architecture is the great book of humanity, the principle expression of man in his different stages of development, either as a force or as an intelligence”. Victor Hugo.