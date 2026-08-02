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Previous
Photo 1583
I like walking under the archway & having a look… individual & each so different
Good Sunday morning… I am driven by positive thoughts & writing. Sipping my morning coffee.
Each morning we are born again… what we do today is all that matters most… Buddha
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
23rd July 2026 4:45pm
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Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
August 2nd, 2026
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