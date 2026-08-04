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Previous
Photo 1585
Around 4am I heard the skylights closing… Ooo this can only mean one thing… it’s raining!!Yippee
I jumped out of bed to double check, and sure enough it was…& beautifully heavy raindrops.
This morning I just opened the front door to a few happy flowers blooming…. It’s still super warm with a freshness… the sky is filling with fluffy clouds…. Wonderful 🍀
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th August 2026 10:05am
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