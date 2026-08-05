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I’ve just left the iPad specialist… no it’s caput… by beverley365
Photo 1586

I’ve just left the iPad specialist… no it’s caput…

So I will make an effort to be a whizz bang on my computer.., Soo funny…

Walking back towards the metro was Super hot & very few people around… I did take some interesting shots… an area I hadn’t visited before.

Couldn’t wait to be home & have some stillness & welcome coolness… ish
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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