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Previous
Photo 1586
I’ve just left the iPad specialist… no it’s caput…
So I will make an effort to be a whizz bang on my computer.., Soo funny…
Walking back towards the metro was Super hot & very few people around… I did take some interesting shots… an area I hadn’t visited before.
Couldn’t wait to be home & have some stillness & welcome coolness… ish
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th August 2026 1:51pm
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