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Wandering around the ‘Place de la Nation’ by beverley365
Photo 1587

Wandering around the ‘Place de la Nation’

after I picked up my permanently sleeping ipad…🤣

there’s always time for discovering a little history & a few photos for my journal. Not for long the heat was iffy…

I came across these beautiful words
from the past…

‘Love in all its forms, is the most powerful and enduring part of us. It is the true architecture of our hearts.’
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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