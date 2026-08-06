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Previous
Photo 1587
Wandering around the ‘Place de la Nation’
after I picked up my permanently sleeping ipad…🤣
there’s always time for discovering a little history & a few photos for my journal. Not for long the heat was iffy…
I came across these beautiful words
from the past…
‘Love in all its forms, is the most powerful and enduring part of us. It is the true architecture of our hearts.’
6th August 2026
6th Aug 26
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Beverley
ace
@beverley365
And just like that… it’s spring 2026 I begin a new year… I have learnt so much about street photography & the history of where ever...
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365
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
4th August 2026 1:59pm
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