Knock knock on my study door - hide & seek time…
39 / 365

Knock knock on my study door - hide & seek time…

The garden has brilliant hiding spots, Miriam 10 & cleopatra 8 are patiently waiting.

I’d rather play and work overnight.
6th August 2023

Beverley

Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
