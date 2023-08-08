Previous
Sink beneath the surface and you are Free by beverley365
41 / 365

Sink beneath the surface and you are Free

There are some beautiful places to snorkel and simply be here. The rocky bays are perfect.

Daydreaming, giggling & calm is the order of my day.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
11% complete

Photo Details

