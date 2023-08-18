Previous
This is the same bay - yesterday & today by beverley365
51 / 365

This is the same bay - yesterday & today

Yesterday the sea was rough pulling away from the shore & had receded massively, there had been an earthquake m204 8hrs previously.

Todays photo at the bottom, back to calm and minimum movement.

I’m learning how to read the sea

Today at lunchtime we had an earthquake m360

Never in the news…
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise