51 / 365
This is the same bay - yesterday & today
Yesterday the sea was rough pulling away from the shore & had receded massively, there had been an earthquake m204 8hrs previously.
Todays photo at the bottom, back to calm and minimum movement.
I’m learning how to read the sea
Today at lunchtime we had an earthquake m360
Never in the news…
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
