‘Live longer & prosper’

Poor quality air today - also orange warning again, so a quick trip to the shop to discover some yummy fresh greens etc for my weekends scrumptiousness,



Both of these photos are from the car park



On the bottom photo zoom in to see

a ‘Star Trek Enterprise’ style building 🤣😂🤣



This is the pafos general hospital, built in 1992.

500 beds, 72 doctors. 264 nurses.

with an ER ward.

I’ve been Ooo many times, not for myself whew!

But neighbours, friends blah blah

Superb standard of care all round.