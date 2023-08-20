Sign up
53 / 365
The new, the old & the young
Striding around the old town is a favourite of mine,
It’s incredible how quickly the new builds are finished, although they sit empty.
I walked a different way
( it’s good to do things backwards 🤪😂 )
found some gorgeous buildings - crying out for restoration,
beautiful details & character …. another day.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
558
photos
29
followers
38
following
14% complete
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a perfect title.
August 20th, 2023
