I love the old trees - this one is particularly charming. by beverley365
54 / 365

I love the old trees - this one is particularly charming.

I walked backwards down a street I hadn’t wandered before. It’s regular for properties to have security, chains & locks and large scary dogs.

We live in a fast changing world.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Beverley

@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
