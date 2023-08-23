Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
The burst of light will always shine through
Swirly whirly uplifting orange warmth.
Apologies for my words of disappointment yesterday.
It’s not going to go away, there are so many problems here.
However, 🧐 I can continue to choose to live my life positively in a world of Joy, kindness uplifting energy and smiles.
These terracotta voiles are ancient but cosy.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
0
0
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
564
photos
29
followers
39
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Latest from all albums
53
505
54
506
55
507
508
56
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
iPhone 6
Taken
23rd August 2023 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
