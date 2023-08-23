Previous
The burst of light will always shine through by beverley365
The burst of light will always shine through

Swirly whirly uplifting orange warmth.

Apologies for my words of disappointment yesterday.
It’s not going to go away, there are so many problems here.

However, 🧐 I can continue to choose to live my life positively in a world of Joy, kindness uplifting energy and smiles.

These terracotta voiles are ancient but cosy.
