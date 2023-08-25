Sign up
Happy Life guards & happy swimmers.
Although the dust I hanging around, and it’s blistering hot.
I kick started my day with a swim & happi cappi
I love this beach, I feel very safe.
Off to work with a skip & a jump
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
25th August 2023 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
