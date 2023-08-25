Previous
Happy Life guards & happy swimmers. by beverley365
58 / 365

Happy Life guards & happy swimmers.

Although the dust I hanging around, and it’s blistering hot.
I kick started my day with a swim & happi cappi
I love this beach, I feel very safe.

Off to work with a skip & a jump
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Beverley

