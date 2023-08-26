Previous
Always on alert, however it’s a secret 🤫 by beverley365
59 / 365

Always on alert, however it’s a secret 🤫

A total of 292 earthquakes with a magnitude of four or above have struck within 300 kilometers (186 mi) of Cyprus in the past 10 years.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise