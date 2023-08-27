Previous
Love the banana tree by beverley365
60 / 365

Love the banana tree

I love colours & shapes of the leaves,
zoom in to see the beautiful fruit, it’s so majestic.

We’ve had a shortage of local bananas
(very unusual) the heat was just to soon & too intense.


Beverley

