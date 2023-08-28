Previous
And just like that… by beverley365
And just like that…

After a delicious coffee, a few peaceful moments of journaling I walked back to the car.

On route - the dark clouds were lifting, the sunbeams shining through and the sea is clear blue.

The storm simply passed by!

Mentally ready for a busy & productive day 😎
Beverley

Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
