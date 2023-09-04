Previous
Delicious happi cappi by beverley365
Delicious happi cappi

A favourite spot to write my journal with a ‘almond milk frappé and a tiny sweet orange cake.

So few people out early at the weekends, I don’t blame them, the locals are in there villages with family and off to church.

So this is my time - an hour for me
What a bonus of listening to crashing waves.

Suite 48 opened 2015 and is continuing to thrive.
Beverley

