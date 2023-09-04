Sign up
Delicious happi cappi
A favourite spot to write my journal with a ‘almond milk frappé and a tiny sweet orange cake.
So few people out early at the weekends, I don’t blame them, the locals are in there villages with family and off to church.
So this is my time - an hour for me
What a bonus of listening to crashing waves.
Suite 48 opened 2015 and is continuing to thrive.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
588
photos
33
followers
46
following
18% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
4th September 2023 8:22am
