Delicious happi cappi

A favourite spot to write my journal with a ‘almond milk frappé and a tiny sweet orange cake.



So few people out early at the weekends, I don’t blame them, the locals are in there villages with family and off to church.



So this is my time - an hour for me

What a bonus of listening to crashing waves.



Suite 48 opened 2015 and is continuing to thrive.