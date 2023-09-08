Previous
Anastasia meets the Sun ☀️ by beverley365
72 / 365

Anastasia meets the Sun ☀️

a single clockwise spiral represents the concept of growth, expansion and cosmic energy while a single anti clockwise spiral is represents the sun,

This spiral is anti clockwise - i love climbing to the top for sunrise & sunsets
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Lesley ace
A super-interesting structure
September 8th, 2023  
Julie ace
Nice use of the lines to show this interesting but of architecture.
September 8th, 2023  
