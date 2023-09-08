Sign up
72 / 365
Anastasia meets the Sun ☀️
a single clockwise spiral represents the concept of growth, expansion and cosmic energy while a single anti clockwise spiral is represents the sun,
This spiral is anti clockwise - i love climbing to the top for sunrise & sunsets
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
2
0
Beverley
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
596
photos
35
followers
46
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
69
521
70
522
71
523
72
524
Lesley
A super-interesting structure
September 8th, 2023
Julie
Nice use of the lines to show this interesting but of architecture.
September 8th, 2023
