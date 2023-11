Beautiful sunset. Beam me up scotty

I’ve shown many photos of this minimalist chic bar / restaurant. ‘Antasia’.

I love thé lighting which changes colour.

I love the clear shaped perspex protection screen wrapped around the front, which protects customers from the wind from the beach - and photographers.



I was the only person there, the wind is strong along the coast but I love it, so exhilarating.

A bonus is it makes you walk faster which keeps you younger.