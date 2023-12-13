Previous
Lovely walk home down the hill - what a lovely sight by beverley365
106 / 365

Lovely walk home down the hill - what a lovely sight

Delicious village meze with the locals in the village square - wonderful gathering.
I love the traditions here, the sharing & caring is so heart felt.

13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise