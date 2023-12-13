Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
106 / 365
Lovely walk home down the hill - what a lovely sight
Delicious village meze with the locals in the village square - wonderful gathering.
I love the traditions here, the sharing & caring is so heart felt.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
726
photos
63
followers
88
following
29% complete
View this month »
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Latest from all albums
616
104
617
618
619
105
106
620
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Discovering the New/Old Pafos 😎
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
13th December 2023 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close