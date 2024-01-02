Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
120 / 365
And you? When will you begin that long journey into Yourself… Rumi
NOW!
For quite sometime I’ve been thinking hard about my ‘What Nowness’.
All has become very clear - thanks to my sons.
This photo was taken May1997 by my then husband - we won a holiday to Bonaire & Curaçao islands - Captain dons habitat.
Saw my first two seahorse’s slightly bigger than my thumb.
It’s so easy to drift through the year, or in my case years.
I’m feeling super excited and if I’m honest with myself a little scared.
”Courage, dear heart.”
C.S. Lewis
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
Enjoying a fabulous new hobby, just what I need to motivate a sense of excitement during my daily brisk walk or run.
762
photos
64
followers
88
following
32% complete
View this month »
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
Latest from all albums
638
639
118
640
119
641
642
120
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPad Air 2
Taken
2nd January 2024 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
what
,
of
,
your
,
out
,
comfort
,
step
,
zone
,
nowness.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close