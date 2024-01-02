And you? When will you begin that long journey into Yourself… Rumi

NOW!

For quite sometime I’ve been thinking hard about my ‘What Nowness’.

All has become very clear - thanks to my sons.



This photo was taken May1997 by my then husband - we won a holiday to Bonaire & Curaçao islands - Captain dons habitat.

Saw my first two seahorse’s slightly bigger than my thumb.



It’s so easy to drift through the year, or in my case years.

I’m feeling super excited and if I’m honest with myself a little scared.



”Courage, dear heart.”

C.S. Lewis



