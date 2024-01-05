Previous
The last hour of the shift is cleaning… by beverley365
123 / 365

The last hour of the shift is cleaning…

Christian has off to a fine art! and very speedy,
I’m the sweeper upper…
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Beverley

2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Christine Sztukowski ace
A lot of hard work, I've enjoyed your series
January 30th, 2024  
