123 / 365
The last hour of the shift is cleaning…
Christian has off to a fine art! and very speedy,
I’m the sweeper upper…
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
818
photos
72
followers
78
following
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
5th January 2024 4:57pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A lot of hard work, I've enjoyed your series
January 30th, 2024
