So where does 'invented' puff pastry come from? by beverley365
So where does ‘invented’ puff pastry come from?

Wow? France, where it is called pâte feuilletée. It was invented in 1645 by Claudius Gele, a pastry cook apprentice.

To this day, puff pastry is extremely important and constitutes a basis for a lot of French pastries. The technique is quite complicated to master and the preparation requires a lot of precision in order for the result to be ideal.

Watching Christian make this over these last 8/9 days makes me really appreciate it.
From rolling to folding to marking the folds with fingers, is time consuming with the resting time needed. So much time & patience needed.

I had never heard of invented puff pastry?
I love it even now I understand the process.
12th January 2024

Beverley

John Falconer
Great story to go with the collage. Well done.
January 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful capture and story
January 12th, 2024  
