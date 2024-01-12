So where does ‘invented’ puff pastry come from?

Wow? France, where it is called pâte feuilletée. It was invented in 1645 by Claudius Gele, a pastry cook apprentice.



To this day, puff pastry is extremely important and constitutes a basis for a lot of French pastries. The technique is quite complicated to master and the preparation requires a lot of precision in order for the result to be ideal.



Watching Christian make this over these last 8/9 days makes me really appreciate it.

From rolling to folding to marking the folds with fingers, is time consuming with the resting time needed. So much time & patience needed.



I had never heard of invented puff pastry?

I love it even now I understand the process.