Beautiful snowy morning… by beverley365
131 / 365

Beautiful snowy morning…

And the snow lasted for 4/5 days Ooo so pretty.

I’ve been noodling doodling and completely forget to put up my snowy photos.
We might not have any more snow… so I’m making the most of it.

18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Beverley

Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
January 23rd, 2024  
