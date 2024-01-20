Decorative cast iron radiators Oh boy…I love them.

This is a subject I know a lot about 🤪



Visiting my son’s friends house I was blown away to see 3 large cast iron radiators, Ooo and in immaculate condition beautifully restored and with a really exquisite pattern.



A little history - ‘The cast iron radiator was always a statement of wealth and class in Victorian homes which is why Britain didn’t have any widespread use of central heating by radiator until around the 1950’s.

So, Prior to this our source of heat was the fire or the stove.

I remember as child we had ice on the inside of our windows - we also had lots layers of blankets, an eiderdown and it was still freezing cold.

I also remember my brother & I would sleep in our school uniform so when we were called to wake up we were ready. So funny