Reflections in the cloud… happy queues by beverley365
172 / 365

Reflections in the cloud… happy queues

Hi mum, fancy going to the LV art gallery
12 noon tomorrow? Oooo Love too…yippee!

Orderly queues and so efficient. A chilly fresh morning! Wooly hat day! Ooo perfect for a special trip to an art gallery.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
47% complete

