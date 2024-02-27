Previous
Some moments are golden… by beverley365
176 / 365

Some moments are golden…

After a lovely quick catch up with Ulysses a dear friend I stride up the hill & turn…

So beautiful, I didn’t tweak it or change it in anyway.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
Such a wonderful image.
February 27th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
February 27th, 2024  
