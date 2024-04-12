black silhouettes were scattered on the walls of the Opéra metro station in Paris. A project intended to show you behind the scenes of the National Opera.

And it does…



Rolling back the years to when it opened 1875…



Interesting to read that Charles Garnier bought his own ticket on opening night.



If you build it they will come…maybe.



Garnier must have been nervous about the reception his newly completed project would receive in 1875, but had nothing to fear as the opening ceremony attracted prestigious individuals including the President of France’s new Republic, the Lord Mayor of London and King Alfonso XII of Spain.



