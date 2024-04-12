Previous
black silhouettes were scattered on the walls of the Opéra metro station in Paris. A project intended to show you behind the scenes of the National Opera. by beverley365
221 / 365

black silhouettes were scattered on the walls of the Opéra metro station in Paris. A project intended to show you behind the scenes of the National Opera.

And it does…

Rolling back the years to when it opened 1875…

Interesting to read that Charles Garnier bought his own ticket on opening night.

If you build it they will come…maybe.

Garnier must have been nervous about the reception his newly completed project would receive in 1875, but had nothing to fear as the opening ceremony attracted prestigious individuals including the President of France’s new Republic, the Lord Mayor of London and King Alfonso XII of Spain.

12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
April 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise