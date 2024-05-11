Sign up
Previous
250 / 365
"Art is the most intense mode of individualism that the world has known." - Oscar Wilde,
A glorious Saturday morning, I’m sitting outside in the shadows of the sun beams, my camera ready to capture some busy bees…
My lovely friend has returned from his Indian travels and soon I will discover his inspirations.
I choose to have a calm, nourishing weekend, and thrilled to share it in the little garden with my son and friends.
Sometimes we really do need to stop and breath…
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Beverley
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Sharing what inspires me
ILCE-6400
4th May 2024 6:35pm
