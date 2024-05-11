"Art is the most intense mode of individualism that the world has known." - Oscar Wilde,

A glorious Saturday morning, I’m sitting outside in the shadows of the sun beams, my camera ready to capture some busy bees…



My lovely friend has returned from his Indian travels and soon I will discover his inspirations.



I choose to have a calm, nourishing weekend, and thrilled to share it in the little garden with my son and friends.



Sometimes we really do need to stop and breath…