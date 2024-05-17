Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
The enduring beauty of solid oak
a sense of calm and serenity, adding warmth with its colour and grain patterns
A simple beauty I use it everyday.
I’m going on a school trip after school today
to the cemetery ?
Wouldn’t have been my choice however
It’s great to be part of the group.
My.son tells me it’s quite magnificent so I go with that in mind.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1034
photos
94
followers
119
following
70% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
15th May 2024 3:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
