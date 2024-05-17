Previous
The enduring beauty of solid oak by beverley365
256 / 365

The enduring beauty of solid oak

a sense of calm and serenity, adding warmth with its colour and grain patterns

A simple beauty I use it everyday.

I’m going on a school trip after school today
to the cemetery ?
Wouldn’t have been my choice however
It’s great to be part of the group.

My.son tells me it’s quite magnificent so I go with that in mind.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
70% complete

View this month »

