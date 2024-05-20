Sign up
259 / 365
Looking up from the floor… glistening in the sun beams…
The Kiosque des Noctambules:
Kiosk of the night-walkers. If you find yourself in need of a rest during a night time stroll near this colourful metro entrance, a bench is incorporated into the back end.
If you find yourself lost near this un-named entrance, you can be certain it is Palais Royal-Musée du Louvre, because there is no other like it in Paris.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Bill Davidson
A stunning and fascinating shot.
May 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
How lovely this is
May 20th, 2024
