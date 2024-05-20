Looking up from the floor… glistening in the sun beams…

The Kiosque des Noctambules:



Kiosk of the night-walkers. If you find yourself in need of a rest during a night time stroll near this colourful metro entrance, a bench is incorporated into the back end.



If you find yourself lost near this un-named entrance, you can be certain it is Palais Royal-Musée du Louvre, because there is no other like it in Paris.