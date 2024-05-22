Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
261 / 365
Enchanting art - a maltese restaurant…in Oberkampf
A little early for my hair appointment so I hot footed down a few streets I’d never visited before.
This was so beautifully hand painted, unfortunately closed I’d love to peep inside.
It’s a hop skip & a jump from my hairdressers so I’ll pop by again.
I sat chatting to some lovely locals, oh boy dogs are a wonderful catalyst for communication.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1044
photos
96
followers
119
following
71% complete
View this month »
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Latest from all albums
780
258
781
259
782
260
783
261
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
iPhone 15 Plus
Taken
21st May 2024 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks quite lovely!
May 22nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very decorative.
May 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close