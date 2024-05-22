Previous
Enchanting art - a maltese restaurant…in Oberkampf by beverley365
Enchanting art - a maltese restaurant…in Oberkampf

A little early for my hair appointment so I hot footed down a few streets I’d never visited before.
This was so beautifully hand painted, unfortunately closed I’d love to peep inside.

It’s a hop skip & a jump from my hairdressers so I’ll pop by again.

I sat chatting to some lovely locals, oh boy dogs are a wonderful catalyst for communication.

22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Beverley

Issi Bannerman ace
Looks quite lovely!
May 22nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very decorative.
May 22nd, 2024  
