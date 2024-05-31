Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
270 / 365
Passion…
What qualifies you as a baker? Passion…
Both my boys had a lot of passion for cooking from a young age, Christian went to culinary school & was totally inspired …
Hands on… job training and volunteering.
There are no set formal academic or training requirements to become a baker. Therefore, gaining qualifications is not the only route into the role.
Baking is a perfect blend of science and art.
I loved loooved making these croissants… a Fab Day!!!
31st May 2024
31st May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1062
photos
97
followers
120
following
73% complete
View this month »
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
Latest from all albums
267
789
268
790
269
791
270
792
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Sharing what inspires me
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
30th May 2024 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
You have been busy
May 31st, 2024
Brian
ace
Oh my word. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close