Passion… by beverley365
270 / 365

Passion…

What qualifies you as a baker? Passion…

Both my boys had a lot of passion for cooking from a young age, Christian went to culinary school & was totally inspired …

Hands on… job training and volunteering.

There are no set formal academic or training requirements to become a baker. Therefore, gaining qualifications is not the only route into the role.

Baking is a perfect blend of science and art.

I loved loooved making these croissants… a Fab Day!!!
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Beverley

ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
73% complete

Babs ace
You have been busy
May 31st, 2024  
Brian ace
Oh my word. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
May 31st, 2024  
