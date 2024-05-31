Passion…

What qualifies you as a baker? Passion…



Both my boys had a lot of passion for cooking from a young age, Christian went to culinary school & was totally inspired …



Hands on… job training and volunteering.



There are no set formal academic or training requirements to become a baker. Therefore, gaining qualifications is not the only route into the role.



Baking is a perfect blend of science and art.



I loved loooved making these croissants… a Fab Day!!!

