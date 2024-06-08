Sign up
Previous
278 / 365
A lovely summers evening…
Summer nights are special, there’s something about the warm weather & relaxed vibe that just makes everything feel extra special.
We celebrated life…
“‘Tis moonlight, summer moonlight,
All soft and still and fair;
The solemn hour of midnight
Breathes sweet thoughts everywhere,”
Emily Bronte
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
1078
photos
97
followers
119
following
76% complete
View this month »
