A lovely summers evening… by beverley365
278 / 365

A lovely summers evening…

Summer nights are special, there’s something about the warm weather & relaxed vibe that just makes everything feel extra special.

We celebrated life…

“‘Tis moonlight, summer moonlight,
All soft and still and fair;
The solemn hour of midnight
Breathes sweet thoughts everywhere,”

Emily Bronte
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Beverley

@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
