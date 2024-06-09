Sign up
Previous
279 / 365
The quieter you become, the more you are able to here… Rumi
Ooo endless fields of green meadow, tranquility & peace.
We had such a lovely trip, for me listening to Brett was heaven sent.
My birthday week was fun, spoilt with love and time… time with my sons… and to end the week my youngest sent out… ‘the save the date’
for his wedding… it will be a glorious Sunny September day!
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Maxine Lathbury
ace
As you say, a tranquil scene, the sky is lovely
June 9th, 2024
