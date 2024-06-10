Sign up
280 / 365
Musical inspiration…
Sometimes I like peace… I think more and I’m not distracted… however this morning I’m surrounding myself with the ‘70’s…
Groovy music evoking memories & moments…
I have a lunch date with my son where he’s working… a picnic in the garden Ooo fabulous!
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Beverley
ace
@beverley365
2024 I begin my 3rd Year… I have absolutely loved and embraced this challenge, I feel incredibly grateful to have discovered 365 when I was learning...
Diana
ace
What a lovely day you will have, I would probably be listening to the 60's ;-)
June 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
Enjoy
June 10th, 2024
